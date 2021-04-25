WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 21st

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

