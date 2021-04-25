Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Market Cap Achieves $500,483.43

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market capitalization of $500,483.43 and approximately $9,870.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be bought for $2,204.77 or 0.04398318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Origin Axie

Wrapped Origin Axie is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com . Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

