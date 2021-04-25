Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Worley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Worley has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

