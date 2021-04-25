World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WWE opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

