Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,813.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $161.14 or 0.00322365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $947,628.34 and $21,813.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00643575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.37 or 0.07815020 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

