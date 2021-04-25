Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.83

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 398471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $782,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

