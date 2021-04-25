Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,642.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 22.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.