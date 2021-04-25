WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-997 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

