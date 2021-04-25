William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

