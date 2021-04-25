WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003293 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $13.68 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008203 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,513,280 coins and its circulating supply is 720,513,279 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.