Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

