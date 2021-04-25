Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

WAL stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $107.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

