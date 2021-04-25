Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDOFF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from $16.25 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $7.97 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

