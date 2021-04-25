WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 222,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

