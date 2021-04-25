Wells Fargo & Company Increases ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $750.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $593.17 and its 200-day moving average is $505.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $671.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in ASML by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

