Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,727 shares of company stock worth $6,403,096. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.