Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,727 shares of company stock worth $6,403,096. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

