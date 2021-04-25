Wealthlocks Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for $37.80 or 0.00075717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wealthlocks has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $20,745.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wealthlocks has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wealthlocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wealthlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wealthlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.