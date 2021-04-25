Washington Trust Bank Has $955,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

