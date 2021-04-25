Washington Trust Bank Has $7.17 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

