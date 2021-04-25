Washington Trust Bank Has $688,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 91.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,646 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

NYSE AMT opened at $254.04 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

