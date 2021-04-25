Washington Trust Bank Acquires 5,327 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ball by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

