Warburg Research Reiterates “€117.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR:RHM opened at €85.04 ($100.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.26. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €57.74 ($67.93) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.