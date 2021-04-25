Wanchain Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $214.01 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00044856 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00303256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00027050 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.