Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

