W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $89,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

