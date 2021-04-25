Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 236 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 227.50.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

