Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) CEO Acquires $38,451.60 in Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) CEO Carleton M. Miller purchased 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,451.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $38,451.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VISL opened at $2.56 on Friday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 145,991 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

