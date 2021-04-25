Vijay Bhasin Sells 3,772 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $51.68 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

