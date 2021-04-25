Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey Sells 17,667 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,468,765.63.

VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.