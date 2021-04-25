Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey Sells 17,667 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,468,765.63.
VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
