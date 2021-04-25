Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $294.35 Average PT from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.90. 1,205,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

