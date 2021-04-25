Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.