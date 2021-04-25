Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,897 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72.

