Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $90.40 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $90,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

