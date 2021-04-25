Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.