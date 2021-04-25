Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 65,336 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. 1,320,597 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

