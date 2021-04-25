Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,407 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $145.83. 4,354,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

