Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,127 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 59,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $65.72 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

