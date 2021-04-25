Veil (VEIL) Trading 283.7% Higher This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 283.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $9.30 million and $103,014.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,293.80 or 1.00097012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.11 or 0.01148595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.89 or 0.00523208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00384845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00134194 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004131 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

