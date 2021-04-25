Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.21. 4,377,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

