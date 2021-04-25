Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $181.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

