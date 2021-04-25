Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

