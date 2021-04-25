Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

