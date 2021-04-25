Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

