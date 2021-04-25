Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

