Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.