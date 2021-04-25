Vale (NYSE:VALE) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.75

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 74784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

