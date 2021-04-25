V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 147,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.