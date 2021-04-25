V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUS opened at $54.01 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

