V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

