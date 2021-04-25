V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $120.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

